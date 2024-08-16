Father-and-son team of Eugene and Dan Levy to co-host the Emmys

NEW YORK (AP) — Eugene Levy and Dan Levy will make history at the Emmy Awards next month as the first ever father and son co-hosts.

“We are thrilled to welcome two generations of comedy genius to the Emmy's stage as hosts,” said Television Academy Chair Cris Abrego in a statement Friday.

The Levys cleaned up at the 2020 Emmys — the year the winners appeared remotely due to the pandemic — thanks to their hit series "Schitt's Creek." Eugene Levy won for outstanding comedy actor and Dan Levy won for best supporting comedy actor. Dan Levy also picked up wins for writing and directing, while both won the outstanding comedy series trophy as executive producers.