ajc logo
X

Fatal stabbing at Sweden annual event now labeled as terror

National & World News
1 hour ago
The killing of a woman at an annual political event in Sweden earlier this month is now being investigated as an act of terror

STOCKHOLM (AP) — The killing of a woman at an annual political event in Sweden earlier this month is now being investigated as an act of terror, authorities said.

Sweden’s domestic security agency, known by its acronym SAPO, said that the 32-year-old man who is in custody over the July 6 knife attack is now suspected of "terrorist crimes through murder,” meaning SAPO has now taken over the investigation.

Agency spokesman Gabriel Wernstedt told Swedish broadcaster SVT on Monday that “information has emerged that has led to the new suspicions.” Wernstedt declined to give further details.

The suspect, identified by Swedish media as Theodor Engström, was detained on the spot, and has confessed to the killing. SVT reported he has links to the neo-Nazi group NMR, the Nordic Resistance Movement.

The victim, 64-year-old Ing-Marie Wiselgren, was a medical doctor and psychiatric coordinator for Sweden’s municipalities and regions.

There is no other suspect in the case, SAPO said Monday.

The Almedalen Week is an annual event attended by leading politicians from different parties, lobbyists, pressure groups and interested members of the public. It takes place in and around Almedalen, a park in Visby, the main town of the island of Gotland, and features debates that are more informal than the ones in parliament.

Editors' Picks
Inside City Hall: Atlanta gets creative with new eviction relief fund20h ago
Former state Sen. Mike Crotts dies at 75
North Point Mall redevelopment plan hits snag
22h ago
'Yellowstone' actor charged with disability payment fraud
7h ago
'Yellowstone' actor charged with disability payment fraud
7h ago
TMZ: Atlanta native Joycelyn Savage says she’s R. Kelly’s fiancée
13h ago
The Latest
Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit Iran next week
8m ago
Biden to discuss immigration, trade with Mexico's president
14m ago
UK leader hopefuls battle for support as nominations close
23m ago
Featured
Ronald Acuna (center) celebrates with Michael Harris and Orlando Arcia (11) after hitting a three-run home run off Washington Nationals' Erick Fedde during the second inning of a baseball game Friday, July 8, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Credit: Ben Margot

The Braves are a different team than when they last played the Mets
Spirit of 76: Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter reach rare wedding anniversary
National Trust grant to help preserve historical Georgia restaurant
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top