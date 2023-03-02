Fatal high school stabbing stuns California winery community

The teenager was taken into custody Wednesday hiding in a creek bed after he fled the classroom. It was not immediately clear whether he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

The three students appear to have known each other and had fought previously, but Santa Rosa Police Chief John Cregan said it wasn’t immediately clear what prompted Wednesday's fight.

“This is truly a sad day. The tragedy that happened here today is heartbreaking,” Anna Trunnell, the Santa Rosa City Schools superintendent, said at a news conference.

Several students raised questions at the news conference about their safety and asked why school officials did not do more to stop the students’ behavior despite knowing there were problems between the three teens. The officials walked out instead of answering.

Officials had earlier said none of the campuses in the Santa Rosa City Schools District have metal detectors or police officers inside.

There were no mentions of the violence on the district's website or social media accounts on Thursday morning. A Facebook page for Montgomery High School appeared to have been taken down.

