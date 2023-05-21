‘Fast X’ speeds to No. 1; knocks ‘Guardians 3’ to 2nd

Reviews were mixed for "Fast X," the beginning of the end for the $6 billion franchise, which currently has a 54% on Rotten Tomatoes. AP's Mark Kennedy wrote in his review that, "It has become almost camp, as if it breathed in too much of its own fumes" and that it's also "monstrously silly and stupidly entertaining."

According to exit polls audienecs were 29% Caucasian, 29% Hispanic and 21% Black, and 58% were between the ages of 18 and 34. They gave the film a B+ CinemaScore.

In its third weekend, Disney and Marvel's " Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 " made an estimated $32 million in North America to take second place. It's now made $266.5 million domestically and $659.1 million globally.

Third place went to another Universal juggernaut, “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” which is now in its seventh weekend and available to rent on VOD. Nevertheless, it earned an additional $9.8 million in North America, bringing its domestic total to $549.3 million.

