BreakingNews
Georgia crosses 1 million voters, shattering midterm turnout records
ajc logo
X

Fast-fashion giant Inditex to transfer its Russian business

National & World News
1 hour ago
Zara owner Inditex has reached an agreement to sell its Russian business to a Lebanese retail and real estate conglomerate

MADRID (AP) — Zara owner Inditex has reached an agreement to sell its Russian business to a Lebanese retail and real estate conglomerate, the Spanish fashion giant said Tuesday in a statement to the country's competition authorities.

The buyer is Daher Group and the potential purchase is pending approval from Russian authorities, Inditex said, without disclosing financial details.

Inditex halted its business in Russia on March 5, shortly after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine at the end of February. Following other western brands, the fashion retailer closed its 502 shops and stopped online sales.

Tuesday's announcement marks the end of Inditex's business in Russia, although the retailer said it would consider returning through a franchise collaboration with Daher if market circumstances changed.

The statement to CNMC, the commission that oversees competition in Spain, made no direct reference to the war in Ukraine.

The sale agreement includes the transfer of most of the lease contracts of its existing stores, which Inditex says will enable the preservation of a substantial number of jobs generated by the group.

Founded in 1975 by Amancio Ortega, Inditex' rapid success hinged on the ability to serve new fashion collections in record time. It currently operates several brands globally, including Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Pull & Bear and Oysho.

Editors' Picks

Credit: David Carson

School gunman had AR-15-style weapon, 600 rounds of ammo2h ago

Justices allow suit against Confederate monument removal to go forward
1h ago

Credit: Bob Andres / AJC

The Jolt: If Abrams pulls upset, expect governor’s power to shrink
8h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

State investigates fraudulent ballot in Spalding County
3h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

State investigates fraudulent ballot in Spalding County
3h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

No. 1 Georgia could really use Jalen Carter against Gators
5h ago
The Latest
TikTok challenge possibly linked to teens' deadly car crash
11m ago
Progressives retract Ukraine letter to Biden after uproar
12m ago
Hyundai breaks ground on $5.5B electric car plant in Georgia
16m ago
Featured

Credit: Stephen B. Morton for The Atlanta Journal Constitution

Two decades after misfire, Savannah celebrates its new auto plant
9h ago
Georgia voters to consider four statewide ballot measures
Early surge of flu, viruses in children this fall overwhelms hospitals
56m ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top