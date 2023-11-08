'Fast Car' wins at CMA Awards for singer Luke Combs and writer Tracy Chapman

Luke Combs has taken home the CMA Award for single of the year for his cover of “Fast Car” by Tracy Chapman, who became the unlikely winner of song of the year for a tune she wrote in 1988
National & World News
By ANDREW DALTON – Associated Press
Updated 21 minutes ago

Luke Combs took home the CMA Award for single of the year Wednesday night for his cover of "Fast Car" by Tracy Chapman, who became the unlikely winner of song of the year for a tune she wrote in 1988.

“I want to thank Tracy Chapman for writing one of the greatest songs of all time," the 33-year-old North Carolina singer said as he accepted the first trophy handed out during the ABC telecast. "It’s the first favorite song I ever had.”

Chapman, who won two Grammys for “Fast Car" in 1989, was not at the ceremony at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena, but said in a statement that it's “truly an honor for my song to be recognized 35 years after its debut.”

Combs later took the stage to perform “Where the Wild Things Are.”

Rapper-turned-singer Jelly Roll, who earlier this year topped the CMT Music Awards, opened Wednesday night's telecast with a performance of his hit "Need a Favor," along with surprise guest Wynonna Judd.

Jelly Roll came into the night with five nominations, including best new artist.

Lainey Wilson is the leading nominee for the second year in a row with nine nods, competing for entertainer of the year along with Carrie Underwood, Chris Stapleton, Morgan Wallen and Combs.

Wilson walked in already a winner. Ahead of the telecast, she and HARDY were named as winners in the musical event of the year category, for “Wait in the Truck.” She’s up for eight other awards.

Stapleton, Dan + Shay and the War and Treaty are among the performers scheduled to take the stage.

Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning are hosting the ceremony, which will feature a musical tribute to the late singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett.

In what is becoming a CMA tradition, Brothers Osborne won duo of the year for the sixth time.

“We're shocked, honestly, every year this happens,” T.J. Osborne said.

Credit: George Walker IV/Invision/AP

Credit: George Walker IV/Invision/AP

Credit: George Walker IV/Invision/AP

Credit: George Walker IV/Invision/AP

Credit: George Walker IV/Invision/AP

Credit: George Walker IV/Invision/AP

Credit: George Walker IV/Invision/AP

Credit: George Walker IV/Invision/AP

Credit: George Walker IV/Invision/AP

Credit: George Walker IV/Invision/AP

Credit: George Walker IV/Invision/AP

Credit: George Walker IV/Invision/AP

Credit: George Walker IV/Invision/AP

Credit: George Walker IV/Invision/AP

Credit: George Walker IV/Invision/AP

Credit: George Walker IV/Invision/AP

Credit: George Walker IV/Invision/AP

Credit: George Walker IV/Invision/AP

Credit: George Walker IV/Invision/AP

Credit: George Walker IV/Invision/AP

Credit: George Walker IV/Invision/AP

Credit: George Walker IV/Invision/AP

Credit: George Walker IV/Invision/AP

Credit: George Walker IV/Invision/AP

Credit: George Walker IV/Invision/AP

Credit: George Walker IV/Invision/AP

Credit: George Walker IV/Invision/AP

Credit: George Walker IV/Invision/AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Wars in Israel, Ukraine sharpen GOP focus in third debate26m ago

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Actors strike appears over; Ga. major productions could resume soon
2h ago

WeWork’s bankruptcy will affect Atlanta’s shared workplaces
6h ago

Credit: Family Photo

Suspect transferred back to Fulton jail after re-indictment in 2021 homicide
4h ago

Credit: Family Photo

Suspect transferred back to Fulton jail after re-indictment in 2021 homicide
4h ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

For College Football Playoff spot, only one game really matters for No. 2 Georgia
6h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

8 dead in crash after police chased a suspected human smuggler, Texas officials say
6m ago
Michigan couple back from Gaza, recall fear and desperation of being trapped amid war
14m ago
The Angels have hired Ron Washington, the 71-year-old's first job as MLB manager since...
15m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

How to watch the GOP presidential debate on Wednesday
13h ago
Vote again: Here are local races headed to apparent runoff elections in December
9h ago
91-year-old retired Atlanta architect is a TikTok sensation
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top