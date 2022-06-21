Fashion creators sue Hailey Bieber over her new brand's name

Since then, it said, their products have been featured in Vogue, carried in stores like Saks Fifth Avenue and Neiman Marcus worldwide and worn by celebrities including Beyonce, Mindy Kaling and Rihanna. Sales are projected to hit $14.5 million this year, the lawsuit said.

On the day her product was launched, Hailey Bieber said in a Forbes story that she's had a “really hard time” with “a world of media that likes to perpetuate women against women,” the lawsuit said.

“But the reality is that the “world of media” Ms. Bieber describes is at her disposal. And she has chosen to use it to squash a woman and minority co-founded brand that simply cannot compete with her immense fame and following,” the lawsuit said.

When her product line was launched June 15, Hailey Bieber appeared on “Good Morning America" on ABC and “The Tonight Show" with Jimmy Fallon on NBC, the lawsuit noted.

The lawsuit said confusion and harm to the brand started by Khatau and Vickers is already widespread and it has only taken days for some consumers to believe that the 8-year-old company is trading off the name of the new competitor instead of the reverse.