Farmers' protest in Spain highlights rural concerns

Spain’s Ecological Transition Ministry said the country's budget for 2022 includes 4.2 billion euros ($4.7 billion) to fight the depopulation of rural areas. Spain’s rural world “doesn’t need populist slogans but political involvement and resource to solve historical problems,” it said in a statement.
A spat over industrial livestock farming has dominated headlines for the past month since Consumer Minister Alberto Garzón, a member of the far-left junior partner of the Socialist-led administration, criticized big cattle operations for damaging the environment and producing poor quality food for export.
His remarks caused a political storm, created divisions within the ruling coalition and led to calls by right-wing opposition parties for Garzón to resign.
People take part in a protest march along the Castellana Boulevard in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, defending Spanish rural areas. Members of rural communities are demanding solutions from the government for problems and crisis in the rural sector. (AP Photo/Paul White)
People take part in a protest march along the Castellana Boulevard in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, defending Spanish rural areas. Members of rural communities are demanding solutions from the government for problems and crisis in the rural sector. (AP Photo/Paul White)
A woman dances with a hunting bird while during a protest march along the Castellana Boulevard in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, defending Spanish rural areas. Members of rural communities are demanding solutions from the government for problems and crisis in the rural sector. (AP Photo/Paul White)
A woman dances with a hunting bird while during a protest march along the Castellana Boulevard in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, defending Spanish rural areas. Members of rural communities are demanding solutions from the government for problems and crisis in the rural sector. (AP Photo/Paul White)
People take part in a protest march along the Castellana Boulevard in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, defending Spanish rural areas. Members of rural communities are demanding solutions from the government for problems and crisis in the rural sector. (AP Photo/Paul White)
People take part in a protest march along the Castellana Boulevard in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, defending Spanish rural areas. Members of rural communities are demanding solutions from the government for problems and crisis in the rural sector. (AP Photo/Paul White)
People gather before a protest march along the Castellana Boulevard in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, defending Spanish rural areas. Members of rural communities are demanding solutions from the government for problems and crisis in the rural sector. (AP Photo/Paul White)
People gather before a protest march along the Castellana Boulevard in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, defending Spanish rural areas. Members of rural communities are demanding solutions from the government for problems and crisis in the rural sector. (AP Photo/Paul White)
People take part in a protest march along the Castellana Boulevard in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, defending Spanish rural areas. Members of rural communities are demanding solutions from the government for problems and crisis in the rural sector. (AP Photo/Paul White)
People take part in a protest march along the Castellana Boulevard in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, defending Spanish rural areas. Members of rural communities are demanding solutions from the government for problems and crisis in the rural sector. (AP Photo/Paul White)
A man walks with a hunting bird during a protest march down the Castellana Boulevard in defence of Spanish rural areas in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. Members of rural community are demanding solutions by the government for problems and crisis in the Rural sector. (AP Photo/Paul White)
A man walks with a hunting bird during a protest march down the Castellana Boulevard in defence of Spanish rural areas in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. Members of rural community are demanding solutions by the government for problems and crisis in the Rural sector. (AP Photo/Paul White)
People walk with a donkey during a protest march down the Castellana Boulevard in defence of Spanish rural areas in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. Members of rural community are demanding solutions by the government for problems and crisis in the Rural sector. (AP Photo/Paul White)
People walk with a donkey during a protest march down the Castellana Boulevard in defence of Spanish rural areas in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. Members of rural community are demanding solutions by the government for problems and crisis in the Rural sector. (AP Photo/Paul White)
Police escort protesters in tractors during a protest march down the Castellana Boulevard in defence of Spanish rural areas in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. Members of rural community are demanding solutions by the government for problems and crisis in the Rural sector. (AP Photo/Paul White)
Police escort protesters in tractors during a protest march down the Castellana Boulevard in defence of Spanish rural areas in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. Members of rural community are demanding solutions by the government for problems and crisis in the Rural sector. (AP Photo/Paul White)
Protesters on horseback take part in a march down the Castellana Boulevard in defence of Spanish rural areas during a protest in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. Members of rural community are demanding solutions by the government for problems and crisis in the Rural sector. (AP Photo/Paul White)
Protesters on horseback take part in a march down the Castellana Boulevard in defence of Spanish rural areas during a protest in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. Members of rural community are demanding solutions by the government for problems and crisis in the Rural sector. (AP Photo/Paul White)
Protesters take part in a march down the Castellana boulavard in defence of Spanish rural areas during a protest in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. Members of rural community are demanding solutions by the government for problems and crisis in the Rural sector. (AP Photo/Paul White)
Protesters take part in a march down the Castellana boulavard in defence of Spanish rural areas during a protest in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. Members of rural community are demanding solutions by the government for problems and crisis in the Rural sector. (AP Photo/Paul White)
