Far-right success in German votes piles new pressure on Scholz's coalition

The debacle for the governing parties added to awful performances in the European Parliament election in June for Scholz's coalition, and it's not obvious that they have any recipe to turn things around with Germany's next national election due in a bit over a year. Another state election on Sept. 22 in an eastern region — Brandenburg, which unlike the two that voted Sunday is currently led by Scholz's center-left Social Democrats — could add to their embarrassment.

Voters “wanted to send a signal to Berlin above all,” Jens Spahn, a senior CDU lawmaker, told ZDF television. “They want to send a signal to the (coalition) that the chancellor no longer has their confidence. Olaf Scholz is the face of failure in Thuringia and Saxony too.”

But the two elections also bring difficult decisions for the CDU, which leads national polls. AfD holds now more than a third of the seats, at least in Thuringia's state legislature — which would, for example, allow it to block appointments of judges to the regional constitutional court — and that will make it hard to build workable governments.

AfD's strength in the east has pushed other parties into unconventional coalitions as far back as 2016, but Sunday's results took that to a new level.

In Thuringia, even a previously improbable combination of the CDU, Scholz's party and the new leftist Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance lacks a majority; to get one, the conservatives would also need help from the Left Party, which is descended from East Germany's communist rulers and led the outgoing state government. So far, they have refused to work with it.

