Far-right and others march against French virus rules

Many marchers focused their anger on a French “health pass” that is required to enter museums, movie theaters and tourist sites. The bill under debate would expand the pass requirement to all restaurants and bars in France and some other venues. To get the pass, people need to be fully vaccinated, have a recent negative test or have proof they recently recovered from the virus.

Lawmakers have debated the measure amid divisions over how far to go in imposing health passes or mandatory vaccinations.

Last weekend, more than 100,000 people protested around France against the measures. They included far-right politicians and activists as well as others angry at President Emmanuel Macron for various reasons.

Remaining members of France’s yellow vest movement, largely from political extremes, are using the virus bill to try to rekindle its flame. The movement started in 2018 as a broad uprising against perceived economic injustice and led to months of protests marked by violence between demonstrators and police, but subsided after the French government addressed many of the protesters’ concerns.

Caption People lining up to get a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Carry le Rouet, southern France, Friday, July 23, 2021. In France locals and tourists need now a special COVID pass to visit museums or movie theaters, the first step in a new campaign against what the government calls a "stratospheric" rise in delta variant infections. (AP Photo/Nicolas Garriga) Credit: Nicolas Garriga Credit: Nicolas Garriga