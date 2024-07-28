Nation & World News

Fans swarm hill in Munich, claiming a high perch for watching Taylor Swift concert for free

Thousands of Taylor Swift fans have gotten free seats to her concerts in Munich on a grassy hill near the concert venue
Fans sit on the Olympiaberg and wait in the sunshine for the Taylor Swift concert to begin, in Munich, Germany, Sunday July 28, 2024. Taylor Swift's first of two concerts in Munich as part of her "The Eras Tour" is taking place there today. (Felix Hörhager/dpa via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Fans sit on the Olympiaberg and wait in the sunshine for the Taylor Swift concert to begin, in Munich, Germany, Sunday July 28, 2024. Taylor Swift's first of two concerts in Munich as part of her "The Eras Tour" is taking place there today. (Felix Hörhager/dpa via AP)
20 minutes ago

MUNICH (AP) — Thousands of Taylor Swift fans have gotten free seats to her concerts in Munich on a grassy hill near the concert venue.

The Swifties packed the Olympic Hill, or Olympiaberg, one of the highest elevations in the southern German city, for the second straight day Sunday. That gave them a high perch for watching the singer's sold-out concert in the nearby Olympic Stadium.

On Saturday, they braved the heat, which reached 31 Celsius (88 Fahrenheit) and claimed their spots hours before the concert began.

Police estimated that about 25,000 gathered on the hill on Saturday, according to the dpa news agency.

On Sunday, fans returned, once again packing the grassy hill with so many people that from a distance the scene looked like an anthill.

Rather than discourage the free viewings, the concert organizer handed out water and emergency blankets to those waiting to protect themselves from the sun, dpa reported.

Sunday's concert is Swift's last in Germany as part of her Eras tour. She heads next to the Polish capital, Warsaw, for three concerts this coming week, from Thursday through Saturday.

Fans sit on the Olympiaberg in the Olympiapark and wait in the sunshine for the Taylor Swift concert to begin, in Munich, Germany, Sunday July 28, 2024. Taylor Swift's first of two concerts in Munich as part of her "The Eras Tour" is taking place there today. (Felix Hörhager/dpa via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Fans sit on the Olympiaberg and wait in the sunshine for the Taylor Swift concert to begin, in Munich, Germany, Sunday July 28, 2024. Taylor Swift's first of two concerts in Munich as part of her "The Eras Tour" is taking place there today. (Felix Hörhager/dpa via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks
Placeholder Image

Credit: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Taylor Swift's museum era is on full display at London's V&A
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Olympics opening ceremony moments: Céline Dion, Lady Gaga, curious torchbearer and French...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

PLAYLIST: A musical guide to each Paris Olympics sport, from archery to wrestling
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

When Biles competes, the show is in the stands too. Tom Cruise, more stars attend her...
The Latest
Venezuelan election could lead to a seismic shift in politics or give President Maduro 6...28m ago
What to watch for the Paris Olympics: Monday, July 2932m ago
Banned coach Bev Priestman 'heartbroken' and apologizes in Canada drone-spying scandal at...47m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Courtesy of J. Alburl, the Imprints

How a food court shooting led a 12-year-old chef to Aviva by Kameel’s kitchen
The first birthday without Rosalynn Carter: Plains still celebrates her
EXCLUSIVE: King Center embarks on $100 million reinvention plan