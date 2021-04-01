Fans may be allowed to attend 2021 Eurovision Song Contest

The Dutch government has said it plans to make the annual contest of singers representing their countries part of a series of test events it is using to evaluate how to safely reopen large-scale public events amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The government said it wants to allow a maximum of 3,500 people to attend a total of nine shows in the city of Rotterdam — rehearsals, semifinals and the May 22 final, if the state of the pandemic allows it. The Netherlands was set to host the contest last year, but the event was canceled due to the pandemic.