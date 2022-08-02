Fans debate Watson's 6-game suspension for assault claims

Whitelock said she considered giving up her season tickets, but decided not to, saying she doesn’t want “one person” to discourage her from rooting for the Brows.

Cassandra Riley, a 59-year-old Browns fan from Columbus, Ohio, said she thought Watson's suspension should have only been three games.

“I feel we all make mistakes. I know people who have committed worse atrocities,” Riley said while eating lunch with her husband outside the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum in Cleveland. “He’s young. And I feel there’s no reason to end a young man’s career over a mistake.”

Watson has denied all wrongdoing, insisting any sexual activity with three of the women was consensual. He publicly insisted his goal was to clear his name before agreeing to confidential financial settlements with 20 of the women June 21. He has since settled three more lawsuits.

Watson was a first-round selection by Houston in 2017 and went on to be named to the Pro Bowl three times and lead the Texans to the playoffs twice. But he became unhappy with the direction of the team and asked for a trade before the first allegation surfaced, and he sat out all last season while still on the roster.

Melissia Cabriales said she was relieved when Watson was traded to the Browns. His suspension was a big topic of discussion among her family Monday.

“I think it should have been longer,” she said. “It wasn’t enough for what he did.”

Jason Hamlin of Folsom, California, a Browns fan who was in Cleveland visiting family, also thought the suspension was too short. But he added that trading for Watson was just the latest chapter in a long history of ineptitude by the team.

“It was the most Browns thing ever,” Hamlin said. “It’s a questionable organization at this point, with questionable ethics that make me not want to root for them.”

At the Cleveland Rape Crisis Center, which received thousands of donations in the wake of Watson’s trade to the Browns in April, the six-game suspension was met with disappointment but not surprise.

“What we’ve been hearing from survivors, it’s like they see their own experiences in this Deshaun Watson case,” said Sondra Miller, the CEO of the center. “And some of the sentiments that we’ve been hearing is like, yeah, I tried to report what happened, too, and nothing happened. So why should we even bother telling people that we’ve been assaulted or harmed because nothing is going to happen anyway?”

___

AP reporter Mark Gillispie contributed to this report from Cleveland.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl