Fanatics refiles lawsuit against Cardinals' Marvin Harrison Jr., adds father and fraud allegations

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Apparel manufacturer Fanatics has refiled its lawsuit against Arizona Cardinals rookie receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., adding his father, former NFL star Marvin Harrison Sr., and fraud allegations in addition to breach of contract.

The lawsuit was originally filed in New York Supreme Court this spring, claiming Harrison Jr. did not fulfill his obligations from a May 2023 deal he signed with the retailer and estimated the damage in "millions of dollars."

The amended lawsuit — filed Friday in the same court — adds that Harrison Sr. “aided and abetted Harrison Jr.'s fraud on Fanatics.” The company says that sworn affidavits from both Harrisons on July 31 reveal it was actually Harrison Sr. who signed the contract with Fanatics, acting on behalf of the Harrison Collection.