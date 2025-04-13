Fan reaches into Mike Trout's glove to snatch a catch away from Angels outfielder

HOUSTON (AP) — A fan grabbed the ball out of Mike Trout's glove after the Los Angeles Angels star reached into the right field stands Saturday night to make what appeared to be a great catch.

Trout raced into the right-field corner on the flyball hit by Yainer Diaz in the second inning, leaped and extended his left arm into the stands to make the grab. But a fan wearing a Houston Astros jersey was also reaching for the ball at the same time and immediately snatched it away.

Trout gestured to umpires that the fan had taken it out of his glove. The fan then looked as if he was apologetically trying to give the ball back to Trout, raising both arms while holding the ball in his left hand.