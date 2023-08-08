Fan dies in Greece after clashes between rival supporters. UEFA postpones Champions League qualifier

A 29-year-old Greek fan has died after overnight clashes between rival supporters in Athens
National & World News
28 minutes ago
NEA PHILADELPHIA, Greece (AP) — A 29-year-old Greek fan has died after overnight clashes between rival supporters in Athens, with European governing soccer body UEFA announcing it has postponed a Champions League qualifying game scheduled for Tuesday because of the violence.

After the fan's death, Greek authorities had requested that all supporters should be excluded from the match between AEK Athens and Croatia's Dinamo Zagreb at the Opap Arena.

Dinamo fans were officially already excluded under a previous ruling by UEFA.

Eight fans were injured while Greek police said Tuesday they had made 88 arrests, mostly of Croatian supporters.

UEFA says what was going to be the second leg in Zagreb next Wednesday will now be the first leg. The second leg will be held in Athens on Friday 18th or Saturday 19th.

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

