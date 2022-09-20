ajc logo
X

Family sues Little League over bunk bed fall, head injury

FILE- An image of Mountain Region Champion Little League team member Easton Oliverson is displayed on the scoreboard at Volunteer Stadium during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Little League World Series baseball tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., on Aug 17, 2022. The family Easton Oliverson, who suffered a serious head injury after falling from a top bunk bed during last month's Little League World Series in Pennsylvania, has sued the league and a furniture company. Oliverson, 12, suffered a skull fracture and bleeding on the brain in the Aug. 15 fall at a players dormitory in Williamsport, according to the family's social media posts. He has since had three brain operations and has battled a staph infection and, more recently, seizures, their lawyer said Tuesday. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE- An image of Mountain Region Champion Little League team member Easton Oliverson is displayed on the scoreboard at Volunteer Stadium during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Little League World Series baseball tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., on Aug 17, 2022. The family Easton Oliverson, who suffered a serious head injury after falling from a top bunk bed during last month's Little League World Series in Pennsylvania, has sued the league and a furniture company. Oliverson, 12, suffered a skull fracture and bleeding on the brain in the Aug. 15 fall at a players dormitory in Williamsport, according to the family's social media posts. He has since had three brain operations and has battled a staph infection and, more recently, seizures, their lawyer said Tuesday. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

National & World News
By MARYCLAIRE DALE, Associated Press
12 minutes ago
A Utah boy who suffered a serious head injury after falling from a bunk bed during last month’s Little League World Series has returned home from the hospital and his family is suing the league and the company that made the bed

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Utah boy who suffered a serious head injury after falling from a bunk bed during last month's Little League World Series in Pennsylvania has returned home from the hospital and his family is suing the league and the company that made the bed.

Easton Oliverson, 12, of Saint George, Utah, suffered a skull fracture and bleeding on the brain in the Aug. 15 fall at a players dormitory in Williamsport. He has since had three operations and battled a staph infection, the family's lawyer, Ken Fulginiti, said Tuesday.

“He’s not doing well. The more recent development, after a third craniotomy, is seizures. It's been a long road," Fulginiti said. Easton had been hospitalized in Pennsylvania and Utah before his discharge last week, he said.

The negligence lawsuit, filed by Jace and Nancy Oliverson on Friday in Philadelphia, said there was no railing on the top bunk. Neither Little League International nor Savoy Contract Furniture of Williamsport immediately responded to messages seeking comment.

Easton, a pitcher and outfielder with the Snow Canyon team from Santa Clara, in southwestern Utah, fell in his sleep, Fulginiti said. The lawsuit seeks more than $50,000 for the boy's care, along with punitive damages.

“They really appreciate all the support they've gotten throughout the nation,” Fulginiti said. ”But they're struggling to focus on the family. They have two other kids and it's a lot."

Jace Oliverson was an assistant coach on the baseball team, while Easton's younger brother Brogan was an alternate who was tapped to take his place after the fall. Snow Canyon was eliminated after two losses.

___ Follow Maryclaire Dale on Twitter at https://twitter.com/Maryclairedale

Editors' Picks
Georgia Tech coach Geoff Collins speaks to defensive lineman Noah Collins during the first half Saturday in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: John Bazemore

Georgia Tech’s Geoff Collins has no good argument for critics1h ago
Ole Miss running back Ulysses Bentley is brought down by Georgia Tech's defensive line during the second half Saturday at Bobby Dodd Stadium. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech defense trying to prepare for Central Florida’s tempo
2h ago
090322 Atlanta, Ga.: Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Jalen Carter (88) tackles Oregon Ducks running back Byron Cardwell (21) during their game at Mercedes Benz Stadium, Saturday, September 3, 2022, in Atlanta. Georgia won 49-3. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs dealing with injuries, absences
The Braves recalled right-hander Bryce Elder ahead of Monday’s series opener against the Nationals. (AP Photo/Bob Andres)

Credit: AP

Braves recall Bryce Elder, who provides length and spot-start option
23h ago
The Braves recalled right-hander Bryce Elder ahead of Monday’s series opener against the Nationals. (AP Photo/Bob Andres)

Credit: AP

Braves recall Bryce Elder, who provides length and spot-start option
23h ago
Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith passes while 49ers defensive end Charles Omenihu applies pressure. Like the Falcons, the Seahawks elected to move on from their longtime quarterback this past offseason. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Credit: Tony Avelar

Seahawks on the same rebuilding path as Falcons
7h ago
The Latest
FILE - Similac Alimentum Hypoallergenic Infant Formula, imported from Puerto Rico, is for sale at a Stew Leonard's grocery store in Yonkers, New York, Friday, June 10, 2022. The FDA acknowledged Tuesday, Sept. 20, that its response to the national shortage of infant formula was slowed by delays in processing a whistleblower complaint and test samples from the nation’s largest manufacturing plant. A 10-page report from the agency offers the first formal account of the factors that led to the ongoing infant formula shortage. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, File)

Credit: Ted Shaffrey

FDA concedes delays in response to baby formula shortage
12m ago
W.Va. announces $147M opioid settlement with CVS, Walmart
12m ago
France: No nation can stay 'indifferent' on Ukraine war
13m ago
Featured
Atlanta Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario gets five from third base coach Ron Washington hitting a solo home run to take a 5-2 lead over the Washington Nationals during the seventh inning in a MLB baseball game on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Atlanta. Curtis Compton / Curtis Compton@ajc.com

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com

Daily update: Braves magic number now 2 to clinch playoff spot
4h ago
‘Crazy dog-mom revolution’ includes obsessing over pet’s diet
7h ago
Exclusive: AJC poll gives Republicans the edge in most races
12h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top