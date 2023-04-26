Family of man fatally struck by Boeheim agrees to settlement

Jimenez's family filed a lawsuit in 2020 alleging that Boeheim's actions were "negligent, reckless and wanton." The lawsuit was filed in Onondaga County Supreme Court and sought an unspecified amount of money.

It was not clear whether the court has approved settlement. Calls placed Wednesday to Dean and Pfeifer were not immediately returned.

Jimenez was an immigrant from Cuba and the father of two young sons. He had hoped to become a U.S. citizen, his friend Alberto Brinones, who was driving the car that hit the guardrail, told the Post-Standard of Syracuse.

Boeheim, 78, retired last month after serving as head basketball coach at Syracuse since 1976. Syracuse made 34 NCAA tournament appearances under his leadership and won the championship in 2003. He was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2005.