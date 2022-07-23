ajc logo
X

Family of Indiana mall gunman shocked by his deeds

Greenwood Police Chief James Ison speak during a press conference at the Greenwood City Center in Greenwood, Ind., Monday, July 18, 2022. Police say three people were fatally shot and two were injured, including a 12-year-old girl, after Jonathan Douglas Sapirman, 20, opened fire with a rifle in a food court and an armed civilian shot and killed him. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Combined ShapeCaption
Greenwood Police Chief James Ison speak during a press conference at the Greenwood City Center in Greenwood, Ind., Monday, July 18, 2022. Police say three people were fatally shot and two were injured, including a 12-year-old girl, after Jonathan Douglas Sapirman, 20, opened fire with a rifle in a food court and an armed civilian shot and killed him. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

National & World News
58 minutes ago
The family of the man who fatally shot three people and wounded two others at a suburban Indianapolis shopping mall says they had no inkling that he was capable of the violence

GREENWOOD, Ind. (AP) — The family of the man who fatally shot three people at a suburban Indianapolis shopping mall said Friday that they had no inkling that he was capable of the violence.

In a statement released through their attorney, Jeffrey and Justin Sapirman, the father and brother, respectively, of gunman Jonathan Sapirman, extended their “deepest condolences who have suffered as a result of the tragedy at the Greenwood Park Mall on Sunday.”

"We had no reason to believe that Jonathan would ever engage in these extreme actions. We are unable to offer any explanation for his decisions and are as shocked as the rest of the community.

They said their last communications with Jonathan in the days before the attack were “cheerful” and that he was looking forward to future plans.

“We are cooperating completely with law enforcement in efforts to provide insight into not only Jonathan’s actions, but also in the chance anything we may add could aid in preventing similar events," they said.

The Sapirmans also said they have “no feelings of hostility” toward Elisjsha Dicken, a 22-year-old man from Seymour who was shopping at the mall that evening and who ended the attack by fatally shooting Jonathan Sapirman.

“We choose to remember Jonathan as the thoughtful and intelligent young man we knew and loved. We, too, are grieving and kindly request that our privacy is respected in this difficult time,” the statement concluded.

Jonathan Sapirman shot and killed a married Indianapolis couple — Pedro Pineda, 56, and Rosa Mirian Rivera de Pineda, 37 — and Victor Gomez, 30, also of Indianapolis.

Two people were also wounded in the attack: a woman who was shot in the leg and a 12-year-old girl who was hit in the back by shrapnel.

Combined ShapeCaption
The image provided on Monday, July 18, 2022 by the Greenwood Police Department shows Jonathan Douglas Sapirman, 20, who police say fatally shot two people, Sunday, July 17, after he opened fire with a rifle in a food court and before an armed civilian shot and killed him at the Greenwood Park Mall in Greenwood, Ind. (AP Photo/Greenwood Police Department via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

The image provided on Monday, July 18, 2022 by the Greenwood Police Department shows Jonathan Douglas Sapirman, 20, who police say fatally shot two people, Sunday, July 17, after he opened fire with a rifle in a food court and before an armed civilian shot and killed him at the Greenwood Park Mall in Greenwood, Ind. (AP Photo/Greenwood Police Department via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Combined ShapeCaption
The image provided on Monday, July 18, 2022 by the Greenwood Police Department shows Jonathan Douglas Sapirman, 20, who police say fatally shot two people, Sunday, July 17, after he opened fire with a rifle in a food court and before an armed civilian shot and killed him at the Greenwood Park Mall in Greenwood, Ind. (AP Photo/Greenwood Police Department via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

Combined ShapeCaption
FBI agents gather at the scene of a deadly shooting, Sunday, July 17, 2022, at the Greenwood Park Mall, in Greenwood, Ind. (Kelly Wilkinson/The Indianapolis Star via AP)

Credit: Kelly Wilkinson

FBI agents gather at the scene of a deadly shooting, Sunday, July 17, 2022, at the Greenwood Park Mall, in Greenwood, Ind. (Kelly Wilkinson/The Indianapolis Star via AP)

Credit: Kelly Wilkinson

Combined ShapeCaption
FBI agents gather at the scene of a deadly shooting, Sunday, July 17, 2022, at the Greenwood Park Mall, in Greenwood, Ind. (Kelly Wilkinson/The Indianapolis Star via AP)

Credit: Kelly Wilkinson

Credit: Kelly Wilkinson

Combined ShapeCaption
Emergency personnel gather after a deadly shooting Sunday, July 17, 2022, at the Greenwood Park Mall, in Greenwood, Ind. (Kelly Wilkinson/The Indianapolis Star via AP)

Credit: Kelly Wilkinson

Emergency personnel gather after a deadly shooting Sunday, July 17, 2022, at the Greenwood Park Mall, in Greenwood, Ind. (Kelly Wilkinson/The Indianapolis Star via AP)

Credit: Kelly Wilkinson

Combined ShapeCaption
Emergency personnel gather after a deadly shooting Sunday, July 17, 2022, at the Greenwood Park Mall, in Greenwood, Ind. (Kelly Wilkinson/The Indianapolis Star via AP)

Credit: Kelly Wilkinson

Credit: Kelly Wilkinson

Combined ShapeCaption
Law enforcement wait outside after a deadly shooting Sunday, July 17, 2022, at the Greenwood Park Mall, in Greenwood, Ind. (Kelly Wilkinson/The Indianapolis Star via AP)

Credit: Kelly Wilkinson

Law enforcement wait outside after a deadly shooting Sunday, July 17, 2022, at the Greenwood Park Mall, in Greenwood, Ind. (Kelly Wilkinson/The Indianapolis Star via AP)

Credit: Kelly Wilkinson

Combined ShapeCaption
Law enforcement wait outside after a deadly shooting Sunday, July 17, 2022, at the Greenwood Park Mall, in Greenwood, Ind. (Kelly Wilkinson/The Indianapolis Star via AP)

Credit: Kelly Wilkinson

Credit: Kelly Wilkinson

Combined ShapeCaption
ATF officers arrive on the scene following a deadly shooting Sunday, July 17, 2022, at the Greenwood Park Mall, in Greenwood, Ind. (Kelly Wilkinson/The Indianapolis Star via AP)

Credit: Kelly Wilkinson

ATF officers arrive on the scene following a deadly shooting Sunday, July 17, 2022, at the Greenwood Park Mall, in Greenwood, Ind. (Kelly Wilkinson/The Indianapolis Star via AP)

Credit: Kelly Wilkinson

Combined ShapeCaption
ATF officers arrive on the scene following a deadly shooting Sunday, July 17, 2022, at the Greenwood Park Mall, in Greenwood, Ind. (Kelly Wilkinson/The Indianapolis Star via AP)

Credit: Kelly Wilkinson

Credit: Kelly Wilkinson

Editors' Picks
Battle of Atlanta anniversary: See if it was fought in your backyard16h ago
Vogtle co-owner votes to halt its spending on the nuclear project
8h ago
Former private school students seeking $345 million from insurers over alleged sexual...
10h ago
Microsoft’s campus in Atlantic Station sold to global investment firm
11h ago
Microsoft’s campus in Atlantic Station sold to global investment firm
11h ago
BREAKING: Fulton DA announces intention to retry McIver for murder
5h ago
The Latest
Baltimore prosecutor Marilyn Mosby defeated in primary
4m ago
Former Braves, Cubs OF Dwight Smith dies at 58
5m ago
Mets ace deGrom to make at least 1 more rehab start
6m ago
Featured
6/23/17 - Rome, GA - Wilcox Hall. The Darlington School campus in Rome, GA. A former English teacher and dorm master, Roger Stifflemire, was accused of sexually abusing students. Alleged victims had come forward for years with tales of brazen misconduct by the teacher -- and of an extended cover-up by the school. BOB ANDRES /BANDRES@AJC.COM

Credit: Alan Judd

Former private school students seeking $345 million from insurers over alleged sexual...
10h ago
AJC Podcast: What you need to know about Georgia’s abortion law
Battle of Atlanta anniversary: See if it was fought in your backyard
16h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top