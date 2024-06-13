Family of bystander killed during Minneapolis police pursuit files lawsuit against the city

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The family of a bystander killed during a 2021 police chase in Minneapolis is suing the city and alleging that dangerous pursuits are more common in areas of the city with predominantly Black residents.

Relatives of Leneal Frazier are seeking unspecified damages for the 2021 accident, the family's law firm, Storms Dworak LLC, said in a news release Thursday.

Former Minneapolis police officer Brian Cummings pleaded guilty last year to criminal vehicular homicide and was sentenced to nine months in the county workhouse. Prosecutors said Cummings was pursuing a suspected car thief when he ran a red light and hit a car driven by Frazier, 40, of St. Paul, who died at the scene.