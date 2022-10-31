ajc logo
X

Family in Oklahoma murder-suicide faced financial pressures

National & World News
Updated 2 hours ago
Family members say an Oklahoma couple considered “primary suspects” in last week’s killings of their six children faced growing financial pressures and the husband experienced recurring pain from a workplace head injury

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. (AP) — An Oklahoma couple considered “primary suspects” in last week's killings of their six children faced growing financial pressures and the husband experienced recurring pain from a workplace head injury, according to family members.

Eight people were found dead Thursday in a burning home in a Tulsa-area suburb in what authorities are investigating as a murder-suicide. The Broken Arrow Police Department on Sunday identified the two adults as Brian and Brittney Nelson but provided no new information on whether both adults were involved in the killings of the children, who ranged in age from 1 to 13.

Brian Nelson's parents, Danny and Marilyn Nelson, told the Tulsa World that their son had asked if they could babysit their grandchildren at 5 p.m. Thursday, the day of the fire.

“Five came and went. Then it was 6. I texted them — no responses,” Danny Nelson said. “I turned on the 6 o’clock news, and they said there had been a fire near Hickory and Galveston in Broken Arrow. That’s where my son lives.”

Police have not released the names of the children who died but the Nelsons identified them as grandson Brian II, age 13; granddaughter Brantley, 9; grandsons Vegeta, 7, Ragnar, 5, and Kurgan, 2; and granddaughter Britannica, 1.

All six children were found dead in a burning back bedroom and the two adults were found in the front of the home. Authorities said causes of death were still pending but they don't believe anyone died from the fire.

Brian and Brittney Nelson had filed for bankruptcy in 2020, listing $8,803 in assets versus nearly $138,000 in liabilities, most of which was unpaid student loans, the newspaper reported. Both indicated they were unemployed at the time, the filing said.

The bankruptcy filing also listed nine guns as assets.

Years ago, Brian Nelson had suffered a concussion while stocking dairy refrigerators at a large retail chain and had been plagued by severe headaches ever since, his parents said.

“I want people to know that at one time he had all his brain together,” Marilyn Nelson said. “I just don’t understand why they did what they did. I just don’t understand why he ended up in that situation. I talk to God all the time — and I just don’t understand.”

Credit: Mike Simons

Credit: Mike Simons

Credit: Stephen Pingry

Credit: Stephen Pingry

Editors' Picks

Credit: Perry McIntyre Jr.

No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 2 Tennessee: ‘The hype is justified’1h ago

Credit: Ben Gray / AP

The Jolt: Kemp tells of first lady’s miscarriage in debate against Abrams
3h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

On an astonishing day, the Falcons seize first place
15h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

After weeks of drama, disappointment, Atlanta Medical Center to close
4h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

After weeks of drama, disappointment, Atlanta Medical Center to close
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: José Luis Villegas

Trump Organization faces criminal tax fraud trial over perks
9m ago
Somalia car bombs death toll up to 120, some still missing
11m ago
Indiana police arrest man in 2017 killings of 2 teen girls
14m ago
Featured

MONDAY’S WEATHER: Atlanta to dry out in time for trick-or-treating
3h ago
I-285 lane closures: Some alternate routes, ideas to avoid traffic jam
Complete coverage: Life and legacy of Vince Dooley
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top