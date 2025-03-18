Breaking: Midtown Alliance to develop park on former symphony hall and condo tower site
Families of hostages in Gaza are terrified they won't return after Israel resumes fighting

Families whose relatives remain hostages in Gaza are terrified their loved ones might not return after Israel launched a wave of strikes on the territory
Relatives of hostage held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip, stand by the Israe-Gaza border fence, calling for their release and expressing concerns that the resumption of fighting in Gaza puts their loved ones at risk, in southern Israel, Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

Relatives of hostage held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip, stand by the Israe-Gaza border fence, calling for their release and expressing concerns that the resumption of fighting in Gaza puts their loved ones at risk, in southern Israel, Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)
By SAM MEDNICK – Associated Press
1 hour ago

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — When a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas began two months ago, Herut Nimrodi knew it would take time before her son was released from captivity in Gaza. The 20-year-old soldier was meant to be part of the second phase of the deal winding down the war.

But with Israel's surprise bombardment of Gaza, she fears he might not come home at all.

“I really wanted to believe that there is still a chance to reach a second stage without renewing this war. But it feels like my building of hope has collapsed, and I have no idea what to do next,” Nimrodi said Tuesday.

Nearly 60 families have relatives still held in Gaza. About two dozen hostages are believed to be alive.

During the ceasefire's first phase, which began in January, Hamas released 25 Israeli hostages and the bodies of eight others in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners. But since that phase ended early this month, the sides have not been able to agree on a way forward.

Israel's renewed airstrikes threaten to end the fragile deal.

Nimrodi's son, Tamir, was abducted from his army base when Hamas stormed into Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, killing some 1,200 people and taking more than 250 hostage. She's had no sign of life. He hasn't been declared dead by Israel.

“It’s so sad that this is the only solution that they could find,” she said, lamenting the government's decision.

The strikes early Tuesday killed more than 400 people and shattered a relative calm — along with hopes of ending the war that has killed over 48,000 Palestinians.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he ordered the airstrikes because of lack of progress in talks to extend the ceasefire. Officials called the operation open-ended.

The return to fighting could deepen the painful debate in Israel over the fate of the remaining hostages.

Netanyahu and his hardline governing partners believe renewing the war will put pressure on Hamas to free them and move Israel closer to its goal of destroying Hamas' military and governing capabilities.

But most hostage families, and large parts of the Israeli public, believe such goals are unrealistic. They say time is running out, particularly after the recent releases of emaciated-looking hostages who later described harsh conditions in captivity.

Hamas accused Netanyahu of upending the ceasefire and exposing the hostages ”to an unknown fate.”

Families of hostages called on supporters to protest with them outside Israel’s parliament Tuesday.

Some families who already know their relatives in Gaza are dead called the government’s decision unacceptable.

"This is not only a disaster in every way, shape or form on how the hostages keep suffering, being chained to walls, starved, abused, but also the death toll that keeps rising on the Gazan side,” Udi Goren said.

His cousin Tal Haimi was killed on Oct. 7 and his body was taken into Gaza. Goren said the international community must pressure Hamas, Israel and the mediators — the United States, Egypt and Qatar — to end the war.

“Returning to fighting? Did you listen to a word of what we, the returnees released in the last deal, have been saying to you?" former hostage Omer Wenkert wrote on Instagram.

Romi Gonen, among the first hostages to be freed in the ceasefire's first phase, said she would never forget what it felt like in captivity to hear the bombs after previous ceasefire talks collapsed and realize she wouldn't be freed any time soon.

“I beg you, the people of Israel, we must continue to fight for them," she said on Instagram.

Sylvia Cunio, whose two sons are held hostage, accused Israel's leaders of not having a heart.

“It isn’t right to continue the fighting. I want my children back home already. If he wants to kill me, the prime minister, let him do that already because I won’t get through this,” she said on local radio.

Nimrodi said she’s worried the airstrikes might not only harm her son and the other hostages but also make their living conditions worse.

The last time she saw Tamir, he was a funny teenager who rode horses and loved learning about geology and astronomy, she said. The two had a similar humor and used to talk about everything.

While she's terrified of what's to come, she said she won't stop fighting to see him again.

“Please, keep strong, survive,” she said, addressing him. “So there’s a chance for us to meet once more.”

Associated Press writer Natalie Melzer in Nahariya, Israel contributed.

Follow AP's war coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/israel-hamas-war

FILE - Herut Nimrodi poses for a portrait with a poster of her son, Tamir Nimrodi, an Israeli soldier who was abducted and brought to Gaza on Oct. 7, 2023, at a rally in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Jan. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo, File)

icon to expand image

Einav Zangauker, mother Matan, who is held hostage by Hamas in the Gaza Strip, and other relatives of hostages attempt to approach the Gaza border, escorted by Israeli soldiers, calling for their release and expressing concerns that the resumption of fighting in Gaza puts their loved ones at risk, in southern Israel, Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

icon to expand image

Einav Zangauker, mother of Matan, who is held hostage by Hamas in the Gaza Strip, tries to pass a barbed wire to approach the Gaza border, calling for his release and expressing concerns that the resumption of fighting in Gaza puts him at risk, in southern Israel, Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

icon to expand image

Relatives of hostage held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip, sit by the Israe-Gaza border fence, escorted by Israeli soldiers, calling for their release and expressing concerns that the resumption of fighting in Gaza puts their loved ones at risk, in southern Israel, Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

icon to expand image

Israels calling for the release of hostages held in the Gaza Strip and saying the resumption of fighting in Gaza puts their loved ones at risk, outside the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem, Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)

icon to expand image

Israels calling for the release of hostages held in the Gaza Strip and saying the resumption of fighting in Gaza puts their loved ones at risk, outside the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem, Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)

icon to expand image

An Israeli tank maneuvers on the border with northern Gaza Strip as seen from southern Israel, Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

icon to expand image

EDS NOTE: GRAPHIC CONTENT - EDS NOTE GRAPHIC CONTENT.- Palestinians hold the hands of their relative who was killed in an Israeli army airstrike, at Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Karem Hanna)

icon to expand image

EDS NOTE GRAPHIC CONTENT.- A man carries the body of a child to the Al-Ahli hospital following multiple overnight Israeli airstrikes across the Gaza Strip, in Gaza City, Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)

icon to expand image

Israeli hostages, from left to right, Eliya Cohen, Omer Shem and Omer Wenkert, are told to show Hamas issued certificates by Hamas fighters before being handed over to the Red Cross in Nuseirat, central Gaza Strip Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Mohamamd Abu Samra)

icon to expand image

FILE - Romi Gonen, right, and her mother Merav hold each other near kibbutz Reim, southern Israel after Romi was released from captivity by Hamas militants in Gaza, Jan. 19, 2025. (Israeli Army via AP, File)

icon to expand image

