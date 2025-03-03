Nation & World News
Families and revelers party side-by-side in a traditional Carnival in Sao Paulo's countryside

During Carnival, the small Brazilian town of Sao Luiz do Paraitinga’s calm everyday life transforms into a joyful party known for its deep-rooted traditions, giant puppets and songs known in Portuguese as ‘marchinhas
Revelers gather on a bridge during Carnival in Sao Luiz do Paraitinga, Brazil, Sunday, March 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)

Revelers gather on a bridge during Carnival in Sao Luiz do Paraitinga, Brazil, Sunday, March 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)
By THIAGO MOSTAZO and MAYCRON ABADE – Associated Press
21 minutes ago

SAO LUIZ DO PARAITINGA, Brazil (AP) — During Carnival, the small Brazilian town of Sao Luiz do Paraitinga’s calm everyday life transforms into a joyful party known for its deep-rooted traditions, giant puppets and songs known in Portuguese as ‘marchinhas.’

Carnival in the big Brazilian cities like Rio de Janeiro is a combination of world-famous parades by samba schools who spend all year preparing and eccentric street parties, each with their own theme, aesthetic or musical style. But in Sao Luiz do Paraitinga, thousands of revelers, families and tourists sing and dance through scenic streets in the Sao Paulo countryside to the sound of traditional Carnival marches.

“It’s the best celebration that exists in the interior of Sao Paulo state,” said Dayana Martins Galan, 39, on Sunday. “It’s the old kind of Carnival.”

Surrounded by green hills, Sao Luiz do Paraitinga has roughly 10,000 inhabitants. It is a popular tourist destination thanks to its colored, colonial buildings and vibrant cultural events dotted throughout the year.

Gheisa Gomes used to travel from Guarulhos, in Sao Paulo's metro area, to Sao Luiz do Paraitinga before she became pregnant. She stopped for a while, but this year decided to bring her daughter to partake in the festivities with her.

“It’s very family oriented, quiet, no fights. You can enjoy it, (my daughter) can dance. Understanding a bit about Carnival culture is really nice,” said Gomes.

Street parties have ballooned in Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, and many are packed with scantily clad revelers, jostling with street vendors who provide thirsty partygoers with water and lots of alcohol.

And while Carnival marches can also be heard in mega-cities’ street parties, they rarely take center stage as they do in Sao Luiz do Paraitinga.

“Everyone should have this experience one day, should enjoy ‘marchinhas’,” said Marcela Antunes Ceneviva, 43. “It’s more traditional. And I think it’s worth reviving that too.”

Revelers dance during Carnival in Sao Luiz do Paraitinga, Brazil, Sunday, March 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)

A reveler poses for a photo on a street during Carnival in Sao Luiz do Paraitinga, Brazil, Sunday, March 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)

Revelers dance on a street during Carnival in Sao Luiz do Paraitinga, Brazil, Sunday, March 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)

Revelers gather on a bridge during Carnival in Sao Luiz do Paraitinga, Brazil, Sunday, March 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)

Revelers gather in a street during Carnival in Sao Luiz do Paraitinga, Brazil, Sunday, March 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)

