Families and revelers party side-by-side in a traditional Carnival in Sao Paulo's countryside

SAO LUIZ DO PARAITINGA, Brazil (AP) — During Carnival, the small Brazilian town of Sao Luiz do Paraitinga’s calm everyday life transforms into a joyful party known for its deep-rooted traditions, giant puppets and songs known in Portuguese as ‘marchinhas.’

Carnival in the big Brazilian cities like Rio de Janeiro is a combination of world-famous parades by samba schools who spend all year preparing and eccentric street parties, each with their own theme, aesthetic or musical style. But in Sao Luiz do Paraitinga, thousands of revelers, families and tourists sing and dance through scenic streets in the Sao Paulo countryside to the sound of traditional Carnival marches.

“It’s the best celebration that exists in the interior of Sao Paulo state,” said Dayana Martins Galan, 39, on Sunday. “It’s the old kind of Carnival.”