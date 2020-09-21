Famed French actor Michael Lonsdale dies at 89

From his role as villain in the 1979 James Bond film “Moonraker” to that of a French monk in Algeria in the 2011 movie “Of Gods and Men,” Lonsdale acted, often in brilliant second roles, under top directors including Orson Welles, Steven Spielberg, Francois Truffaut and Louis Malle.

The child of a French mother and British father, Lonsdale, with a soft voice and beard, was a man consumed by his art. He made more than 100 films and performed on stage. His final performance was in a short film last year for the Opera of Paris, “Degas et Moi” (Degas and Me).