Famed Cuban diva Juana Bacallao, who ruled the island's cabaret scene, dies at 98

HAVANA (AP) — Juana Bacallao, a renowned Cuban singer and cabaret diva who still performed until recently, has died. She was 98.

Bacallao died Saturday after spending several days at a hospital in Havana, according to a statement from Cuba's Ministry of Culture. Officials didn't say why she was hospitalized.

Bacallao was known for her husky voice, risque personality and being unpredictable, clad in wigs and extravagant costumes. She performed at the famed Tropicana club in the 1940s and ’50s and sang alongside artists like Nat King Cole.