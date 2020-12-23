Falsely accused "Anonymous" re-emerges at VOA sister network

Earlier this month, Pack named new heads for the Voice of America, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and the Office of Cuba Broadcasting. Democrats and some Republicans have accused Pack of trying to turn the agency into a pro-Trump propaganda outlet and have enacted new rules regarding USAGM appointments and policy decisions.

Those new rules are included in the Omnibus budget bill that Congress passed late Monday and Trump is expected to sign and extend a congressional review period over actions taken by USAGM leadership, including an attempt to de-fund one of the federal government’s top democracy promotion initiatives.

Pack, a conservative filmmaker, Trump ally and onetime associate of former Trump political adviser Steve Bannon, has made no secret of his intent to shake up the agency since he became CEO of USAGM after a long confirmation battle in the Senate that finally ended after Trump and his allies launched a series of attacks on VOA and demanded new leadership.

President-elect Joe Biden and his team have pledged a full review of Pack’s actions and could replace him shortly after inauguration, but it’s not entirely clear how many of his personnel decisions could be immediately reversed.

Despite those potential reversals, Pack has forged ahead with changes and, in addition to those announced on Tuesday, has since the beginning of December appointed a long-time critic of U.S.-government broadcasting to lead the Voice of America and conservative advocates to lead Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and the Office of Cuba Broadcasting, which runs Radio and TV Marti.

In addition to those appointments, Pack has also informed the Open Technology Fund that he has begun procedures to strip it of its federal funding for at least three years. The OTF provides technology to assist democracy advocates in repressive countries around the world.

Shortly after assuming his position in June, Pack dismissed the OTF board, whose members sued and won a court order against their dismissals. The move to “debar” it appears to be a way around the court decision and would effectively shut the OTF down. Should it proceed, the debarment would take effect on Jan. 19, just a day before Biden is sworn in.

VOA was founded during World War II and its congressional charter requires it to present independent news and information to international audiences.