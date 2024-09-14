Nation & World News

Falcons host the football team from Apalachee High School, where a shooter killed four

The Atlanta Falcons hosted the football team from Apalachee High School a week after a shooting left two students and two teachers dead
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins warms up, while wearing an Apalachee High School T-shirt following a recent school shooting there, before an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins warms up, while wearing an Apalachee High School T-shirt following a recent school shooting there, before an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
1 hour ago

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons hosted the football team from Apalachee High School a week after a shooting left two students and two teachers dead.

The high school players watched practice Friday from the sideline at the Falcons' training complex in Flowery Branch.

“I think it’s incredible that you get a chance to see some young kids going through some tough stuff," said Jerry Gray, the Falcons' assistant head coach for defense. “I always look and say, ‘Man, what are they going through?’ They’ve got to go back to the school where it happened.”

Among the victims of the Sept. 4 shooting rampage was a teacher who served as an assistant coach for the Apalachee football team. Nine others were injured. Funerals for two of the victims were being held Saturday. A 14-year-old student has been charged with murder and his father also faces charges for allegedly furnishing his son with a weapon.

During the shooting, some students scrambled for shelter in the high school's football stadium. Apalachee is located in Winder, which is about 20 miles from the Falcons' complex in the sprawling Atlanta suburbs.

“When you get a little relief and you get a chance to kind of love on them a little bit, I think that’s special for our guys,” Gray said. "We’re NFL guys, but we still understand what caring means.”

Before their season-opening loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, Falcons coaches and players wore Apalachee T-shirts during pregame warmups. A moment of silence was held before the kickoff.

“It definitely meant a lot,” said Falcons defensive end Grady Jarrett, who grew up in suburban Atlanta. “I played Apalachee when I was in high school.”

The Falcons travel to Philadelphia to play the Eagles (1-0) on Monday night.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris, center, stands with his team while wearing an Apalachee High School T-shirt after a recent school shooting there before an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Falcons host Apalachee High School football players at practice
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Atlanta Falcons wear T-shirts honoring school shooting victims before season opener
Placeholder Image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia football honors Apalachee shooting victims with moment of silence
Placeholder Image

Credit: NYT

Apalachee cancels this week’s football game; Winder-Barrow finds new opponent
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Thousands attend an anti-government rally organized by Poland's main opposition party6m ago
Wife of Jane's Addiction frontman says tension and animosity led to onstage scuffle11m ago
An American activist killed by Israeli fire is buried in Turkey as Israel strikes Gaza17m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Remnants of Francine continue northward: What to expect in Georgia
Busy weekend ahead of metro Atlanta sports teams
Find just how many TV campaign ads ran on day of the Harris, Trump debate