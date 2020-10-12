Falcons fire coach Quinn, GM Dimitroff after 0-5 start

Quinn became the second coach to be fired during the season in Arthur Blank’s 18 years as owner. He is the second NFL coach this season to lose his job after Houston’s Bill O’Brien was dismissed following an 0-4 start.

The decisive game for Quinn was a 23-16 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, leaving him with an overall record of 43-42 but just 14-23 since the beginning of the 2018 season. He was 3-2 in two postseason appearances.