Falcons acquire 4-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Matthew Judon from Patriots, AP source says

A person with knowledge of the deal tells the AP that the New England Patriots have traded four-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Matthew Judon to the Atlanta Falcons for a third-round draft pick
Credit: AP

Credit: AP

New England Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon walks onto the field during a joint NFL football practice with the Philadelphia Eagles, Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
By ROB MAADDI – Associated Press
Updated 6 minutes ago

The New England Patriots have traded four-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Matthew Judon to the Atlanta Falcons for a third-round draft pick, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the teams haven’t announced the trade.

Judon had 28 sacks in his first two seasons with the Patriots before finishing with four in four games last year when he was limited by injuries.

Judon became available because of a contract dispute. He has a base salary of $6.5 million this season and is seeking a new deal.

The Falcons needed a pass rusher to bolster a defense that hasn't had a player with double-digit sacks since Vic Beasley had 15 1/2 in 2016.

Judon, who turns 32 on Thursday, played his first five seasons in Baltimore. He had 34 1/2 sacks for the Ravens and made two of his four Pro Bowls. He thrived in Bill Belichick’s defense in New England, making a career-high 15 1/2 sacks in 2022.

The Falcons pursued the trade for Judon after losing rookie edge rusher Bralen Trice to a season-ending knee injury in their first preseason game at Miami.

Trice, a third-round pick from the University of Washington, was competing for a starting job after leading the nation in quarterback pressures the last two seasons.

Trice had been listed as the No. 2 outside linebacker behind Arnold Ebikeite before the injury.

Now, it’s Judon who figures to take a prime pass-rushing role on the Falcons’ defense.

AP Sports Writer Paul Newberry and AP Pro Football Writer Josh Dubow contributed.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

New England Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon smiles from the sidelines during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

New England Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon, left, shoves defensive end John Morgan III (54) during a drill at an NFL football training camp, Friday, July 26, 2024, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

