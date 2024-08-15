Falcons acquire 4-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Matthew Judon from Patriots, AP source says

Judon became available because of a contract dispute. He has a base salary of $6.5 million this season and is seeking a new deal.

The Falcons needed a pass rusher to bolster a defense that hasn't had a player with double-digit sacks since Vic Beasley had 15 1/2 in 2016.

Judon, who turns 32 on Thursday, played his first five seasons in Baltimore. He had 34 1/2 sacks for the Ravens and made two of his four Pro Bowls. He thrived in Bill Belichick’s defense in New England, making a career-high 15 1/2 sacks in 2022.

The Falcons pursued the trade for Judon after losing rookie edge rusher Bralen Trice to a season-ending knee injury in their first preseason game at Miami.

Trice, a third-round pick from the University of Washington, was competing for a starting job after leading the nation in quarterback pressures the last two seasons.

Trice had been listed as the No. 2 outside linebacker behind Arnold Ebikeite before the injury.

Now, it’s Judon who figures to take a prime pass-rushing role on the Falcons’ defense.

____

AP Sports Writer Paul Newberry and AP Pro Football Writer Josh Dubow contributed.

____

