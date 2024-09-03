Fake engineer: A top South African railway official is sentenced to prison for forged qualifications

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — A former top official at South Africa's state-owned passenger railway company received a 15-year concurrent prison sentence on Tuesday for faking his engineering qualifications and other cases of fraud.

Daniel Mtimkulu, 49, resigned as the head of engineering at the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa, or PRASA, shortly before he was arrested in 2015. He was convicted of three counts of fraud and forgery in 2022 over fake university qualifications and a forged job offer from a rival company that resulted in executives at PRASA nearly doubling his salary to keep him.

Mtimkulu was sentenced to 15 years for the first count of fraud and six years in prison for each of the other two counts. A judge at the special commercial crimes court in Johannesburg ordered that the sentences be served concurrently.