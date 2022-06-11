Fahnbulleh wins 100 and 200 meters at NCAA championships

Wisconsin's Olin Hacker won the 5,000, surging in the final 80 meters to finish in 13:27.73. His father, Tim Hacker, won the 1985 NCAA cross-country championship.

“It's one of those things, I came into this race, this is what I wanted, this is what I dreamed about — and they were kind of stressful dreams, to be honest,” Hacker said with a laugh. “I thought I could do it but it wasn't real and I didn't know what it would feel like. It felt amazing.”

North Carolina A&T's Randolph Ross defended his outdoor title in the 400 and got the indoor-outdoor sweep in the event with a victory in 13:44. Ross was part of the gold medal-winning U.S. 1,600 relay team at the Toyko Games.

Florida State's Trey Cunningham, the back-to-back ACC champion, won the 110 hurdles in a personal-best 13 seconds. Cunningham also won the 60 hurdles at the indoor championships.

Texas Tech’ senior Moad Zahafi won the 800 in 1:44.49. Earlier this year, he ran the event in 1:43.79, the third-fastest time in NCAA history.

“I came here with one goal, just like everyone else, to win," Zahafi said. ”It's my last meet at Texas Tech, so I want to give it all and I want to win for my team."

Washington sophomore Joe Waskom won the 1,500 in 3:45.58, besting Mario Garcia Romo of Ole Miss. Sean Burrell of LSU defended his title in the 400 hurdles in 48.70, and Eastern Kentucky's Ahmed Jaziri won the steeplechase title in 8:18.70.

Southern California won the 400 relay in 38.49. Florida capped its team title by winning the 1,600 in 2:58.88.

Hayward Field was damp for the men's finals with temperatures in the upper 60s. The women's finals are set for Saturday.