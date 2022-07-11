Faeroese put a cap on dolphin hunt after huge 2021 kill

The hunt in the North Atlantic islands is part of a four-century-old traditional drive of sea mammals into shallow water, where they are killed for their meat and blubber. It is not commercial and is authorized, but environmental activists claim it is cruel. Even people in the Faeroes who defend the traditional practice worried that the hunt would draw unwanted attention because it was far larger than previous ones and seemingly took place without the usual organization.

On Sunday, the government said that the capping measure was “in response to the unusually large catch” on Sept. 14, 2021. It added that the proposal is expected to be implemented as an executive order by July 25.