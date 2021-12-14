ajc logo
'Facts of Life,' 'Different Strokes' remakes are ABC's best

National & World News
By DAVID BAUDER, Associated Press
3 hours ago
The star-filled readings of old episodes of ‘The Facts of Life’ and ‘Diff'rent Strokes’ proved to be ABC's most popular show program last week

NEW YORK (AP) — Everything old is new again — at least for ABC's audience.

The network's special, star-filled live presentations of old episodes of “The Facts of Life” and “Diff'rent Strokes” reached some 4.8 million viewers last week, the Nielsen company said.

That wasn't earth-shattering, and didn't even crack Nielsen's list of top 30 programs. But it was the network's most-watched program. With stars like Jennifer Aniston, Kevin Hart, John Lithgow, Jon Stewart and Snoop Dogg, the annual exercise hosted by Jimmy Kimmel got some good word-of-mouth.

Otherwise, it was a fairly typical week in television, with football dominating and CBS' “60 Minutes” the top non-sports broadcast.

CBS eked out a weekly win, averaging 5.94 million viewers in prime time to NBC's 5.89 million. Fox averaged 4.5 million, ABC had 2.8 million, Univision had 1.5 million, Telemundo had 1 million and Ion Television had 880,000.

ESPN was the top cable network in prime time, averaging 2.49 million viewers. Fox News Channel had 2.3 million, Hallmark had 1.57 million, MSNBC had 1.12 million and Paramount had 894,000.

ABC's “World News Tonight” won the evening news ratings race, averaging 8 million viewers. NBC's “Nightly News” had 7.4 million viewers and the “CBS Evening News” had 5.2 million.

For the week of Dec. 6-12, the top 20 prime time telecasts, their networks and viewers:

1. NFL Football: Chicago at Green Bay, NBC, 18.56 million.

2. NFL Football: Pittsburgh at Minnesota, Fox, 14.04 million.

3. NFL Football: New England at Buffalo, ESPN, 13.28 million.

4. “NFL Pregame,” NBC, 12.48 million.

5. “NFL Postgame,” Fox, 10.93 million.

6. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 9.32 million.

7. “NFL Pregame,” Fox, 8.78 million.

8. “Yellowstone,” Paramount, 7.54 million.

9. “Football Night in America, Part 3,” NBC, 7.35 million.

10. “NCIS,” CBS, 7.25 million.

11. “FBI,” CBS, 7.03 million.

12. “Young Sheldon,” CBS, 6.96 million.

13. “The Voice” (Tuesday), NBC, 6.89 million.

14. “The Voice” (Monday), NBC, 6.79 million.

15. “Chicago Fire,” NBC, 6.77 million.

16. “NFL Pregame,” ESPN, 6.72 million.

17. “Chicago Med,” NBC, 6.59 million.

18. “FBI: International,” CBS, 5.79 million.

19. “Blue Bloods,” CBS, 5.76 million.

20. “Ghosts,” CBS, 5.75 million.

