Facing concerns over racism, NYC marathon exec steps down

The petition called for Capiraso's resignation, among other steps, including an audit to take a look at pay equity gaps.

Capiraso said he was “grateful" for the opportunity to have led the organization in the NYRR statement, which thanked him for his years of service.

"I understand what the board is saying, that they are making a decision after having listened to people," Capiraso said in an interview with The New York Times.

The move was “unexpected great news," Steve Mura told the newspaper.

“This is one of the first major things that they have done to prove that they are listening," the organization's manager of running, training and education said.

Kerin Hempel will take over as interim CEO while the search for a permanent leader is undertaken.