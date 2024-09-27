Facing a possible strike at US ports, Biden administration urges operators to negotiate with unions

WASHINGTON (AP) — Top Biden administration officials were meeting Friday with port operators ahead of a possible strike at East and Gulf coast ports, with a union contract expiring after Monday.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Acting Labor Secretary Julie Su and Lael Brainard, director of the White House National Economic Council, told members of the United States Maritime Alliance that they should be at the table with the union and negotiating ahead of the contract expiring. That's according to a White House official who insisted on anonymity to discuss an ongoing meeting.

Administration officials have delivered a similar message to the union this week.