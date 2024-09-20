Facebook loses jurisdiction appeal in Kenyan court paving the way for moderators' case to proceed

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Facebook 's parent company Meta on Friday lost its appeal in a Kenyan labor court that ruled the company could be sued in Kenya over the mass sacking of content moderators.

The court had earlier ruled that Kenyan courts had jurisdiction over the matter, but Meta challenged the ruling on appeal.

The case filed by some 185 content moderators from different African countries who were working for a Meta contractor, Sama, in Nairobi will now proceed in the labor court, their lawyer, Mercy Mutemi, said Friday. They are seeking $1.6 billion in compensation.