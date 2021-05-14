Facebook loses court fight over halting EU-US data transfers

Facebook said in a statement it looked forward “to defending our compliance” to the commission, "as their preliminary decision could be damaging not only to Facebook, but also to users and other businesses.”

The court ruling is the latest in a long-running battle between Facebook and Austrian privacy activist Max Schrems, who filed a complaint in 2013 about Facebook’s handling of his data after former U.S. National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden’s revelations.

Facebook has data centers around the world and complying with the order could mean a costly and complex revamp of its operations to ensure European user data is siloed off from the U.S. It’s unclear, however, what impact - if any - there would be for Facebook users.

While the case specifically targets Facebook, it could have wider ramifications for trans-Atlantic data transfers. That's because Ireland's watchdog is the lead regulator for enforcing stringent EU privacy rules for many other Silicon Valley tech giants that also have their European headquarters in Ireland, including Google and Twitter.