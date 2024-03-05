BreakingNews
Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and Threads down in widespread outage
Nation & World News

BREAKING | Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and Threads down in widespread outage

FILE - The Meta logo is seen at the Vivatech show in Paris, France, June 14, 2023. Users of Meta's Facebook, Instagram, Threads and Messenger platforms are experiencing login issues in what appears to be a widespread outage. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - The Meta logo is seen at the Vivatech show in Paris, France, June 14, 2023. Users of Meta's Facebook, Instagram, Threads and Messenger platforms are experiencing login issues in what appears to be a widespread outage. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File)
36 minutes ago

Users of Meta’s Facebook, Instagram, Threads and Messenger platforms are experiencing login issues in what appears to be a widespread outage.

Internet traffic observer Down Detector is reporting vast outages on several Meta platforms Tuesday. The problems are being reported across the world, suggesting that the outage could be global.

London-based internet monitoring firm Netblocks said on X that four Meta platforms -- Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and Threads -- were “currently experiencing outages related to login sessions in multiple countries.” But the firm, which advocates for internet freedom, said there was no sign of “country-level internet disruptions or filtering,” which are typically imposed by governments.

Andy Stone, Meta’s head communications, acknowledged the issues on X, formerly known as Twitter, and said the company is “working on this now.”

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

POLITICALLY GEORGIA
Haley faces Super Tuesday survival test ahead of Georgia primary4h ago

Credit: Ben Hendren for the AJC

NEW DETAILS
Teen shot by officer outside Six Flags was injured in shooting last month
1h ago

Credit: AP

Major cyberattack on health care system causing havoc in U.S. and Georgia
7h ago

Credit: Contributed

For long-term care, premiums rise and Georgians’ choices shrink
7h ago

Credit: Contributed

For long-term care, premiums rise and Georgians’ choices shrink
7h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Ronald Acuña Jr. update: Braves say star will be ready for Opening Day
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

THE LATEST
Huckabee Sanders is confident Trump will win in November
1m ago
In South Africa, where the buffaloes roam is sometimes a problem. Like on a major highway
2m ago
Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander to start season on injured list
4m ago
Featured

Credit: Erica George Dines

Ideas: How to spend extra hour of sun that daylight saving time gives
6h ago
Georgia voter guides for the presidential primaries
Basketball finals: 15 of 32 contenders seeking 1st state titles
2h ago