BreakingNews
UPDATE: AJC Peachtree Road Race ends early with ‘black flag’ alert

Facebook faces legal setback in EU court decision on data privacy and ads

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
1 hour ago
X
Facebook has lost a legal challenge at the European Union’s top court over a groundbreaking German antitrust decision that limited the way the company uses data for advertising

LONDON (AP) — Facebook lost a legal challenge Tuesday at the European Union's top court over a groundbreaking German antitrust decision that limited the way the company uses data for advertising.

The European Court of Justice said competition watchdogs can consider whether companies like Facebook comply with the continent's strict privacy rules, which are normally enforced by national data privacy regulators.

The court ruled that antitrust authorities can take into account any violations of data privacy rules as they investigate whether tech giants are abusing their dominance in the market by boxing out competitors.

“We are evaluating the court’s decision and will have more to say in due course,” Facebook parent Meta said in a statement.

The court sided with a 2019 German antitrust ruling that threatened to upend Meta's business model of selling ads targeted to users based on data gleaned from how they spend time on its services.

Meta, which also owns Instagram and WhatsApp, appealed that finding, which led German authorities to seek an opinion from the Court of Justice, the 27-nation bloc's top tribunal.

Tuesday's decision could pave the way for stricter scrutiny of tech companies. Europe has taken a pioneering role in reining in the power of big digital platforms with sweeping new standards taking effect next month and rules in the works on artificial intelligence.

The German Federal Cartel Office, or Bundeskartellamt, wasn’t contesting the company's use of customer data to target ads to users on Facebook.

But it said for the company to combine data from all the services it runs to target ads more precisely, Facebook should have to first get permission separately from the other apps and websites to do so.

At issue is the way Facebook gains consent from users to process their data.

A press release summarizing the court's decision said the company “cannot justify” claiming “legitimate interest” as a reason for using personal data to serve ads to users. Under European Union privacy rules, users need to freely give consent for their data to be used.

The EU court's decision will have “far-reaching effects on the business models of the data economy,” said Andreas Mundt, president of the German Federal Cartel Office.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Ron Sirmans

UPDATE: AJC Peachtree Road Race ends early with ‘black flag’ alert20m ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

2023 AJC Peachtree Road Race T-shirt revealed
6h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

PHOTOS: 2023 AJC Peachtree Road Race winners
4h ago

Credit: Miguel.Martinezjimenez@ajc.com

PHOTOS: Festive costumes at AJC Peachtree Road Race 2023
13h ago

Credit: Miguel.Martinezjimenez@ajc.com

PHOTOS: Festive costumes at AJC Peachtree Road Race 2023
13h ago

98-year-old Atlanta running icon completes 34th AJC Peachtree Road Race
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Accuser says he told Kevin Spacey after crude advance, 'I don’t bat for that team'
5m ago
UK police reopen partygate probe into lockdown-breaching Conservative 'jingle and mingle'...
11m ago
UK mortgage rates spike to highest level since Truss tax plan spooked markets
14m ago
Featured

Credit: Hyosub Shin

2023 Peachtree Road Race: Road Closures
Bill Thorn, AJC Peachtree Road Race’s ironman, earns his rest from the race
At Essence Festival, Atlanta proves that the South still has something to say
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top