Facebook braces for contested election, voter intimidation

In the former case, Facebook plans to halt all political advertisements once polls close on Nov. 3, an extension of an earlier restriction on new political ads in the week leading up to Election Day. The ban will likely last for a week, though Facebook says it could run longer if necessary. And it plans to label posts that cast doubt on election results with links to official information.

The social network has already banned messages that promote carrying of weapons to polling places or that attempt to organize "coordinated interference" with voting. Now it will also ban the use of "militarized language" in connection with calls for poll-watching. Under the new policy, which is not retroactive, President Donald Trump won't be able to encourage supporters to be unofficial poll watchers as part of an "army for Trump," as he said in a tweet this week.