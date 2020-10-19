Face masks to bobbleheads: All things RBG available in gifts

ORNAMENTS: Looking for a tree bauble? The store at the New York Historical Society Museum & Library has Ginsburg, who was a New York native, in robe and her signature jewelry. The 6.5-inch-high ornament is handmade by disadvantaged rural women in Thailand and hangs from a gold cord. It's an exclusive for the society. $14.95.

FOR KIDS: Creator Lizzy Russinko is selling a onesie with a unique, minimalist design. It's a line drawing of a crown and the initials "rbg" in lowercase lettering. She's donating 20% of proceeds from the onesie and all items in her RBG collection to the ACLU's Women's Rights Project. The onesie is $19 at her website, Lizzyrussinko.shop. Books for the young include "I Dissent: Ruth Bader Ginsburg Makes Her Mark," for elementary school age kids. $28.99. Widely available. A new entry, "My Little Golden Book About Ruth Bader Ginsburg," is intended for ages 2 to 5 and available Dec. 1. On pre-order at Penguinrandomhouse.com and Amazon. $4.99. Laptop stickers are widely available. Russinko has some nice ones.

SHOES: Who would have thunk it, but RBG-inspired sneakers in black are all over the place. One version from Etsy seller Superinkclothingshop uses actual lace all around the low-top a la Ginsburg's collar, and is decorated with "I Dissent." $32.90.

BOBBLEHEADS: Search and choose from several designs. The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum (yes, it exists) recently produced two, one smiling and one serious. They're available for $25 each or $45 for the two. Others have Ginsburg in a crown and many other scenarios, but they were selling like mad after her death, so check around.

ACCESSORIES: All manner of earrings, pins, necklaces and even a lipstick are out there. So are a few actual collars like Ginsburg's. A company called Lipslut.com, which is known for mixing up makeup and politics, is donating 50% of the profits from its matte finish berry lipstick tube to organizations continuing Ginsburg's fight for justice. Exactly which organizations will be voted on by the purchasers of the "Notorious R.B.G." tube. On pre-order at Lipslut.com and expected to ship by mid-November. There's plenty of socks, totes, candles, key chains and other stocking stuffers floating around.

APPAREL: T-shirts rule in RBG apparel. There's a design to please any fan, from a myriad of outlets. Etsy seller Teedeva has one in black with RBG's face and the message: "Not Fragile Like a Flower. Fragile Like a Bomb." $26.99. The Etsy shop Rainbowkiddo sells leggings up to size 6T in an RBG repeating design of Ginsburg in her robe, against a white background. $29 to $49. Piccolina makes child and adult sizes of its exclusive RBG T-shirt showing her with a gavel and a law book, her white collar in place. Prices range from $28 to $36. Available on Piccolinakids.com.

