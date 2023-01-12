‘Fabelmans,’ ‘Top Gun’ get boost with producers' group nods

In the animation category, nominees are “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio,” “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On,” “Minions: The Rise of Gru,” “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” and “Turning Red.” Documentary nominees included Oscar-shortlisted films like “Descendant,” “Fire of Love,” “Navalny” “All That Breathes,” “The Territory” and “Retrograde.” Notably missing, however, was Laura Poitras’s Golden Lion winner, “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed.”

The PGA also recognizes television programs, including series, anthologies, documentaries, talk shows, children’s programs and game shows. Television dramas nominated included “Andor,” “Better Call Saul,” “Ozark,” “Severance” and “The White Lotus.” Comedies were “Abbott Elementary,” “Barry,” “The Bear,” “Hacks” and “Only Murders in the Building.”

Feature films nominated under the television and streaming banner were “Fire Island,” “Hocus Pocus 2,” “Pinocchio,” “Prey” and “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.”

The PGA, a nonprofit trade organization, represents over 8,500 producers working in film, television and new media.

Awards will be handed out at an untelevised ceremony in Los Angeles on Feb. 25, where Tom Cruise will be honored with the David O. Selznick Achievement Award.

