Nation & World News

FAA investigating how titanium parts with falsified records wound up in Boeing and Airbus planes

Federal officials are investigating how parts made with titanium sold with falsified documentation wound up in Boeing and Airbus passenger jets
By The Associated Press
Updated 28 minutes ago

Federal regulators are investigating how parts made with titanium that was sold with falsified quality documentation wound up in Boeing and Airbus passenger jets that were built in recent years.

Boeing and Airbus said Friday that planes containing the parts are safe to fly, but Boeing said it was removing affected parts from planes that haven't been delivered yet to airline customers.

It will be up to regulators including the Federal Aviation Administration to decide whether any work needs to be done to planes that are already carrying passengers.

The FAA said it is “investigating the scope and impact of the issue.” The agency said Boeing reported the problem covering material from a distributor “who may have falsified or provided incorrect records.” The FAA did not name the distributor.

Spirit AeroSystems, which makes fuselages for Boeing planes and wings for Airbus jets, reported the falsified documents.

Boeing and Airbus declined to say how many planes were flying with parts made from the undocumented titanium.

Titanium alloys have been used for decades in aircraft production because of their light weight, strength and resistance to corrosion and high temperatures. They are used in airframes, landing gear and other parts.

Boeing said tests indicate that the parts were made from the correct titanium alloy, which raised questions about why the documentation was falsified. The company, based in Arlington, Virginia, said it buys most of the titanium it uses directly from other sources, and that supply is not affected by the documentation issue.

Boeing said it was removing affected parts on planes before delivering them to airlines. “Our analysis shows the in-service fleet can continue to fly safely,” the company said. It did not say which of its aircraft models were affected.

Airbus said the parts wound up on one of its models, the A220, a relatively small airliner that is used on shorter routes.

“Numerous tests have been performed on parts coming from the same source of supply,” said Airbus, which has its main offices and assembly plant in France. “They show that the A220’s airworthiness remains intact.”

The New York Times first reported the FAA investigation.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Courtesy

EXCLUSIVE
Former UGA football coach talks about his addiction, plans for future

Credit: John Spink/AJC

State’s tax take, so far, is off $368 million for fiscal year, but surplus likely
51m ago

Credit: SANDRA LEE-PHIPPS

R.E.M. performs live with original members for first time since 2007
2h ago

Truist investigates data breach, notifies employees and some customers
1h ago

Truist investigates data breach, notifies employees and some customers
1h ago

Credit: Courtesy photo

Family of Atlanta man detained by Taliban pushes feds to negotiate his release
The Latest
Demolition of the Parkland classroom building where 17 died in 2018 shooting begins
5m ago
Worst rainfall that triggered floods in Florida is over as affected residents clean up
5m ago
NASA's Voyager 1, the most distant spacecraft from Earth, is doing science again after...
10m ago
Featured

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Timeline: The YSL trial in Atlanta
R.E.M. performs live with original members for first time since 2007
2h ago
DA Fani Willis says she’s been ‘attacked and over-sexualized’