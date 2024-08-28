Nation & World News

FAA grounds SpaceX after rocket falls over in flames at landing

SpaceX launches are on hold after a booster rocket toppled over in flames while landing
In this photo provided by SpaceX, the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, carrying 21 Starlink internet satellites, launches from Cape Canaveral, Fla., on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024. (SpaceX via AP)

Credit: AP

By MARCIA DUNN – Associated Press
Updated 19 minutes ago

SpaceX launches are on hold after a booster rocket toppled over in flames while landing Wednesday.

The Federal Aviation Administration grounded the company's Falcon 9 rockets and ordered an investigation following the predawn accident off the Florida coast. No injuries or public damage were reported.

It's too early to know how much impact this will have on SpaceX's upcoming crew flights, one private and the other for NASA. A billionaire's chartered flight was delayed just a few hours earlier because of a poor weather forecast.

The rocket blasted off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station and got all 21 Starlink internet satellites to orbit. But the first-stage booster fell over in a fireball moments after landing on an ocean platform, the first such accident in years. It was the 23rd time this particular booster had launched, a recycling record for SpaceX.

The FAA said it must approve SpaceX's accident findings and corrective action before the company can resume Falcon 9 launches. A launch from California with more Starlinks was immediately called off following the accident.

SpaceX’s Jon Edwards, a vice president, said the company is working “ASAP” to understand what went wrong.

“Losing a booster is always sad. Each one of them has a unique history and character. Thankfully this doesn’t happen often,” Edwards posted on X.

Besides the private spaceflight awaiting liftoff from Florida's Kennedy Space Center, SpaceX is due to launch a pair of astronauts for NASA late next month. Two seats will be set aside for the two astronauts who launched in June aboard Boeing's new Starliner capsule, deemed unsafe by NASA for their return.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

This image created from a SpaceX video, shows the moment when the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket's first-stage fell over in flames after landing on an ocean platform offshore, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024, in the Atlantic Ocean. (SpaceX via AP)

