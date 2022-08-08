ajc logo
X

FAA clears Boeing to resume deliveries of 787 Dreamliner

FILE - A Boeing 787 Dreamliner arrives at Ronald Reagan National Airport as part of a worldwide "Dream Tour" in Washington, May 7, 2012. Federal regulators said Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, that they are satisfied with changes Boeing has made in the production of its 787 Dreamliner passenger jet, clearing the way for the company to resume deliveries to airline customers “in the coming days.” (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - A Boeing 787 Dreamliner arrives at Ronald Reagan National Airport as part of a worldwide "Dream Tour" in Washington, May 7, 2012. Federal regulators said Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, that they are satisfied with changes Boeing has made in the production of its 787 Dreamliner passenger jet, clearing the way for the company to resume deliveries to airline customers “in the coming days.” (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

National & World News
Updated 48 minutes ago
Federal safety officials have confirmed they will let Boeing resume deliveries of the 787 Dreamliner jet

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal regulators said Monday they are satisfied with changes Boeing has made in the production of its 787 Dreamliner passenger jet, clearing the way for the company to resume deliveries to airline customers “in the coming days.”

The Federal Aviation Administration announcement confirmed reports late last month and came days after the agency's acting chief met with safety inspectors who oversee Boeing.

The FAA said acting Administrator Billy Nolen wanted to hear about steps Boeing has taken to fix manufacturing problems and ensure independence for Boeing employees who work with regulators.

Production of the big, two-aisle 787 has been marred by several problems including gaps between panels of the carbon-composite skin, and use of unapproved titanium parts from a supplier in Italy. Those issues prevented Boeing from delivering any of the planes for most of the last two years, and about 120 have been parked while Boeing tried to fix the production process.

The FAA said it will inspect each plane before it is approved for delivery.

“We expect deliveries to resume in the coming days,” the FAA said.

Shares of Boeing Co., which is based in Arlington, Virginia, were up 1.8% in afternoon trading Monday.

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - The Boeing 787 Dreamliner after its landing at Le Bourget airport, east of Paris, upon its presentation for the first time at the 49th Paris Air Show at the airport, Tuesday June 21, 2011. Federal regulators said Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, that they are satisfied with changes Boeing has made in the production of its 787 Dreamliner passenger jet, clearing the way for the company to resume deliveries to airline customers “in the coming days.” (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

Credit: Francois Mori

FILE - The Boeing 787 Dreamliner after its landing at Le Bourget airport, east of Paris, upon its presentation for the first time at the 49th Paris Air Show at the airport, Tuesday June 21, 2011. Federal regulators said Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, that they are satisfied with changes Boeing has made in the production of its 787 Dreamliner passenger jet, clearing the way for the company to resume deliveries to airline customers “in the coming days.” (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

Credit: Francois Mori

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - The Boeing 787 Dreamliner after its landing at Le Bourget airport, east of Paris, upon its presentation for the first time at the 49th Paris Air Show at the airport, Tuesday June 21, 2011. Federal regulators said Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, that they are satisfied with changes Boeing has made in the production of its 787 Dreamliner passenger jet, clearing the way for the company to resume deliveries to airline customers “in the coming days.” (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

Credit: Francois Mori

Credit: Francois Mori

Editors' Picks
Ahmaud Arbery case: Apologetic Greg McMichael given life for hate crimes1h ago
Removal of Gwinnett school Wi-Fi network draws student complaints
3h ago
Ahmaud Arbery case: Travis McMichael sentenced to life for hate crimes
3h ago
Giuliani seeking to delay Fulton grand jury testimony
2h ago
Giuliani seeking to delay Fulton grand jury testimony
2h ago
Dragon Con 2022 lineup announced: William Shatner, Walter Koenig, Morena Baccarin, Tom...
2h ago
The Latest
Albuquerque police seek car in killings of 4 Muslim men
4m ago
Sheriff's deputy and woman killed in Colorado home shooting
5m ago
Father, son get life for hate crime in Ahmaud Arbery’s death
13m ago
Featured
A student at Thurgood Marshall Elementary in Morrow works on spelling during class in April. Students across the state took 2022 Georgia Milestones in April and May. (Natrice Miller / natrice.miller@ajc.com)

Credit: Natrice Miller/ Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Georgia Milestones tests 2022: How results for each school compare to pre-COVID
9h ago
Georgia election security chief splits time with second state job
How Georgia’s new mental health law works
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top