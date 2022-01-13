Fa La La La La! Sandra Boynton has an imprint all her own

On Thursday, Simon & Schuster Children’s Publishing announced the launch of Boynton Bookworks, which will be home to her dozens of previous works, including such favorites as “Pajama Time!” and “The Barnyard Dance!” New releases, starting this fall, include the board books “Pookie’s Thanksgiving” and “Moo, Baa, Fa La La La La!” and a deluxe picture book edition of “Hippos Go Berserk!” first published in 1977.

Boynton Bookworks also plans reissues of books and accompanying CDs, beginning in 2023 with “Philadelphia Chickens.”