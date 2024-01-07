FA Cup: De Bruyne returns in a big win for Man City. Ryan Reynolds' Wrexham advances

Phil Foden scored twice, Julian Alvarez added another and there was an own-goal for City, which saw defender Manuel Akanji go off injured in the first half.

Erling Haaland was still deemed not fit enough to feature for City, but should be back soon to complement the returning De Bruyne and Doku as Pep Guardiola's team go for an unlikely repeat of its treble of major trophies won last season.

Wrexham won 1-0 at Shrewsbury, a local rival from a division higher in English soccer's pyramid, thanks to Tom O'Connor's second-half goal.

The buzz around Wrexham and its celebrity owners — Reynolds and fellow Hollywood actor Rob McElhenney — reached new levels during a cup run around this time last year when the team beat one second-tier Championship team in Coventry and then took another, Premier League-bound Sheffield United, to a replay. But promotion is the big goal this season for Wrexham, which is in third place in League Two.

In more surprising results, West Ham failed to hold onto a lead and drew 1-1 with second-tier Bristol City, Forest had to come from 2-0 down to draw with third-tier Blackpool 2-2 and another third-tier team, Bolton, held Luton 0-0.

Arsenal hosts Liverpool in the standout third-round match later Sunday.

Credit: AP

