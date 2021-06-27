'F9' puts charge back into movie theaters with $70M opening

The ninth installment in the “Fast & Furious” franchise opened only in theaters, eschewing the hybrid streaming releases of several of the year's films, and had the widest release of any movie since the start of the coronavirus crisis.

The domestic total for Universal Pictures' “F9” topped the previous pandemic-best of $48.4 million for “A Quiet Place Part II” four weeks ago. It was the biggest opening of any film since “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” in December 2019.