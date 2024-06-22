F1 team McLaren evacuates hospitality suite when fire breaks out at Spanish GP

MONTMELÓ, Spain (AP) — A fire forced the McLaren Formula 1 team to evacuate its hospitality suite at the Spanish Grand Prix on Saturday.

The British team said one team member was taken to a hospital “as a precaution.” Two firefighters employed by the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya were also treated at a hospital for smoke inhalation before being released, track officials said.

No damage was visible from outside while smoke billowed out of the McLaren suite set up alongside those of other teams.