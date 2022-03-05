Hamburger icon
F1 team Haas terminates Russian driver Mazepin's contract

14 minutes ago
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (AP) — The Haas Formula One team has terminated Russian driver Nikita Mazepin's contract “with immediate effect” following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The decision comes on the back of F1's decision to terminate its contract with the Russian GP. That contract had been until 2025.

Haas also ended its sponsorship with Russian company Uralkali, owned by Mazepin's father.

Haas said in a statement Saturday that “the team is shocked and saddened by the invasion of Ukraine.”

Last week, Haas removed Uralkali sponsorship and ran plain white cars on the final day of pre-season testing in Barcelona, instead of the typically red, white and blue with a livery that resembles the Russian flag.

Pre-season testing continues in Bahrain next week before the season-opening race there on March 20.

